Police step up patrolling ahead of urban polls in Bhubaneshwar

In the last one week, more than 300 persons have been fined in the Capital city for consuming alcohol in public places.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:04 AM

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the urban local body polls (ULB) on March 24, the city police has intensified patrolling and crackdown on people consuming alcohol in public places. Sources said senior officers have directed the police station personnel to conduct foot and bike patrolling, especially during evening hours.

“After State Election Commission announced dates of the urban polls, patrolling has been enhanced across the city. Everyday, foot patrolling is being conducted during evening hours inside slums, in front of liquor outlets, among other places,” said a senior police officer. The police are keeping a close vigil at places where locals usually assemble in huge numbers and action is being initiated against anyone found to be consuming alcohol in public places.

People found to be consuming alcohol in public places are being fined under Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act. Evening and night blocking is also being conducted to check the anti-social elements and activities, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

In the last week, more than 300 persons have been fined in the Capital city for consuming alcohol in public places. The police said they have also launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and illicit liquor traders. Besides, they have enhanced the drive of executing non-bailable warrants to ensure that elections pass off smoothly.

