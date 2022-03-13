Journalist knocked down and killed by a speeding car in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A journalist was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding car belonging to an ex-sarpanch of ruling BJD hit them at Bajrakot bazaar under Rengali police station in Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Susanta Dhala (30), a social media journalist of Bajrakot. Injured Sarat Jena (30) of the same village is undergoing treatment at Angul hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The mishap occurred when Susanta and Sarat were chatting standing on the roadside at Bajrakot bazaar when the speeding car coming from Kaniha hit them from behind on Saturday night. The car belongs to ex-sarpanch Namita Pradhan.

"They were seriously injured in the accident. Locals rushed them to Angul hospital for treatment. While Susant succumbed to his injuries, Sarat is in critical condition," said a police official.

Soon after the accident, the irate locals torched the vehicle and staged a road blockade on the Rengali-kaniha route on Sunday disrupting vehicular movement. The blockade was lifted after the intervention of the local police.

The Inspector-in-charge of Rengali police station Anama Lakra said though no complaint has been lodged in this connection so far, the investigation is on to ascertain the car driver, who fled the scene after the mishap.

”We are investigating the matter. One person has been killed and another got seriously injured in the incident. The driver might have slept while driving the vehicle leading to the accident," he added.