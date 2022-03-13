STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Time for CM to prove violence has no place in democracy: Pradhan

The BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the BJD for the increasing poll violence in the State.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the BJD for the increasing poll violence in the State. In a scathing attack on the ruling party, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Banpur incident in which Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev rammed his vehicle into a crowd is not just inhuman but heart wrenching.

Expressing concern over the increasing political violence in the State, Pradhan said perhaps the Banpur incident is the first of its kind in the State when a sitting MLA owing allegiance to the ruling party made an attempt to mow down innocent people in front of a block office in broad daylight.

“Harshest possible language will be inadequate to condemn the incident. The Chief Minister should demonstrate in action that he really believes that ‘there is no place of violence in democracy’,” Pradhan tweeted.

Condemning the murder attempts on BJP workers at Banpur and Bhubaneswar on Friday night, the Union Minister said it is a matter of great regret that the State government is yet to take any action against the BJD hooligans who indulged in large scale violence during the panchayat elections. Wishing speedy recovery of the people who have been hospitalised after the murderous attempts by the suspended BJD MLA and ruling party workers, Pradhan demanded swift action against the culprits.

National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said this kind of cold-blooded crime and hooliganism is not acceptable and demanded quick and stern action against Jagadev. After visiting the injured party workers who were admitted in different hospitals of the city, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said a lady activist of the party is in a serious condition in the ICU. Others are in AIIMS, SUM and Capital hospitals.

BJP State general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan also demanded immediate arrest of Jagadev. Alleging that the MLA was in an inebriated condition, he slammed the police for not taking action against Jagadev who is facing serious charges in other cases too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp