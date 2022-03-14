Pre-municipal poll violence raises ugly head in Bhubaneswar, 11 arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pre-poll violence has raised its ugly head in the Capital ahead of urban elections on March 24. At least 11 persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the violence that took place within Laxmisagar police limits of the city on Friday.

The arrests were made on the basis of FIR lodged by two rival groups, said to be the members of BJD and BJP. Sources said that clash took place following attack on the family of the BJP corporator candidate from Ward No 33 Dharitri Jena, by the rival group.

The husband, brother-in-law, and three other family members of the corporator candidates were allegedly attacked by the rival group near Laxmisagar police station where they had gone to lodge an FIR in connection with the tearing of posters.

The police, however, also received a counter FIR and the arrests were made following investigation. So far six activists of BJP and five of BJD have been arrested, while more are expected to be booked after analysis of the available CCTV footage and witnesses present on the spot, police said.

A police official also informed that two injured persons of BJP are also undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Moreover, the Laxmisagar incident is the first major political clash prior to the urban elections.

However, officials said at least eight complaints and counter-complaints have been received so far since the commencement of the poll process. Accordingly, they said that local police stations have been directed to intensify regular patrolling. "The incidents of poll violence are being dealt stringently," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das.

Officials in charge of elections said they are also receiving complaints of poll related violence. However, the cases are being immediately referred to the Commissionerate Police for necessary action at their end.