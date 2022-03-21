Fake doc’s driver detained

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Thursday detained fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain’s driver Chitaranjan Patnaik from Khurda’s Begunia area.Patnaik worked with Swain for seven to eight years and he drove him to various places like Punjab, Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad when the latter went to meet different women before marrying them.

According to the police, Patnaik endorsed Swain’s fake identity of a doctor working with the Central Government before the unsuspecting victims.

Patnaik was detained from his village Gadatara in Khurda district. He is being interrogated and further action will be taken accordingly, said a police officer. Swain was arrested on February 14 for marrying at least 18 women for financial gains.