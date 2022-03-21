Five detained for opening fire on garage staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Just four days after two bike-borne miscreants reportedly opened fire and robbed gold ornaments worth lakhs from a jewellery store on the outskirts of the city, at least five anti-socials shot at the staff of a garage under Tamando police limits on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the accused had given two cars at the garage recently for repair works. But, when the staff asked the goons to make the payment, they intimidated them and robbed cash from the garage before fleeing the spot.

The same anti-socials visited the garage again on Sunday evening and complained that their cars were having mechanical issues. When the staff reiterated their demand to clear the pending dues, the accused opened at least four rounds of fire.

Though no staff sustained injuries, one of the accused was wounded in the incident.

Tamando police rushed to the spot and nabbed five of them. “We have received the complaint and a case has been registered. Five persons have been detained for questioning and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the City police are yet to nab the two accused involved in committing robbery at a jewellery store in Janla area on the outskirts of the City on March 16.