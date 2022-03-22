STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Abandoned by mother, white tiger cub dies in Odisha's Nandankanan

Rupa gave birth to the cubs at 3.5 years of age, as a tigress normally becomes mother after four years, zoo officials said.

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Royal Bengal tiger and white tigress.

Representational image of a Royal Bengal tiger and white tigress. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One of the three cubs born to white tigress Rupa at Nandankanan Zoological Park 10 days back has died of illness after being abandoned by the mother, zoo authorities said on Monday. Rupa had given birth to a normal female cub and two white male cubs on March 11. The tigress, however, abandoned the cubs soon after giving birth forcing the staff to resort to hand-rearing.

One of the tiger cubs being
hand-reared by a staff at
Nandankanan Zoo.

Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said one of the white male cubs, died on Sunday evening following a brief illness. “The treatment of the cub was started as per the advice of veterinary doctors of OUAT. However, it collapsed in the evening,” Kumar said. He said the exact cause of the illness and death of the cub will be known following a postmortem. 

The remaining two cubs are in good health and taking supplementary milk. They have been kept under observation of the zoo veterinarians, he said. The deputy director had earlier stated that it would be challenging for them to hand-rear the cubs in the absence of sufficient colostrum during birth. The cubs are surviving on reconstituted milk right from their birth as Rupa had failed to tend to the newborns for being a first time mother. Rupa gave birth to the cubs at 3.5 years of age, as a tigress normally becomes mother after four years, zoo officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandankanan Zoological Park White tiger cub
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp