STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Audit finds gaping holes in performance of Odisha's urban local bodies

The expenditure on solid waste management was not commensurate with the funds available with the ULBs, resulting in accumulation of unutilised balances of Rs 964.83 crore by March 2020. 

Published: 24th March 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as Odisha government claims to have successfully implemented several schemes in the urban areas of the State, an audit revealed that the urban local bodies (ULBs) did not get the performance grants of 14th Finance Commission to the tune of Rs 333.58 crore due to non-achievement of service-level benchmarks in water supply, waste management and storm water drains.

The Ministry of Urban Development has set benchmarks at the national-level for service provision in four key sectors - water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and storm water management. Since monitoring the performance and improvements is envisaged as the goal of the service-level benchmarking, Odisha failed to achieve the target resulting in loss of Central assistance.

As per the interim report of the performance audit carried out by Accountant General, the ULBs in the State did not utilise the funds provided for creation of capital assets by the Central and State Finance Commissions. The expenditure on solid waste management was not commensurate with the funds available with the ULBs, resulting in accumulation of unutilised balances of Rs 964.83 crore by March 2020. 

The ULBs inspected were not collecting user fee from 2017-21 resulting in short realisation of user fee of Rs 160.71 crore, found the audit. The audit observed that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) made two contracts for mechanical sweeping between October 2018 and December 2018 (Package-I for 172 km and Package-II for 146.59 km) at Rs 5.23 crore and Rs 5.08 crore per year for three years, respectively.

The agencies were paid interest free advance of Rs 13.37 crore (between October 2018 and October 2020) without any agreement clause for payment of advance which remained unadjusted as of March 2021.It was also observed that prior to adoption of mechanical sweeping, manual sweeping was done in those areas and BMC did not make any revision in the scope of manual sweeping till March 2021 leading to overlapping of works and unwarranted maintenance cost of Rs 10.32 crore per year.

The test checked ULBs had not conducted any survey during the period 2015-20 but adopted per capita estimate for waste generation that had low level of reliability. As the ULBs did not prepare short-term or long-term action plans for waste management, the planning and selection of infrastructure projects in ULBs were driven by perceived availability of funds rather than need-based analysis. 

The ULBs were able to process only one to two per cent of waste collected. They were operating disposal facilities without valid authorisation from pollution control board and necessary environmental clearance. 
The landfill sites operated were in violations to Municipal Rules and lacked basic infrastructure. There was evidence of unscientific dumping and burning of mixed waste in the landfills, the audit found.

While there was significant shortage of manpower for executing waste management, monitoring of waste management was deficient at all levels and attaining the objective of sustainable cities and communities was a distant dream.

The performance audit on ‘Waste management in Urban areas/Smart cities’ was conducted for the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20. Out of 114 ULBs, 21 ULBs were selected by using stratified random sampling method based on population of 2011 census in cities. 

AUDIT REPORT

ULBs inspected were not collecting user fee from 2017-21 resulting in short realisation of user fee of Rs 160.71 cr

ULBs were able to process only 1 to 2% of waste collected

They operated disposal facilities without authorisation from pollution control board and necessary environmental clearance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha urban local bodies Odisha ULBs audit
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp