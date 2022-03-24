Odisha: Crime Branch takes over probe into Manas Swain murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the murder of Nayagarh-based cameraman Manas Swain even as the case continues to grow murkier by the day. The case was handed over to the CB from Bhadrak police, which has not been able to nab the mastermind even after a month of the murder. The probe was shifted on the direction of DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal.

Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda said two teams led by deputy SP Kalpana Sahu have been formed to investigate the murder. One team will leave for Bhadrak as Manas was allegedly kidnapped near Digachhia in the district on February 7 morning by five accused - Sarmistha Rout, her friend Jhuna Bhoi, Ranjan Nayak, Bhagyadhar Nayak and Bibek Nayak. Police had earlier revealed that Sarmistha, editor of a Bhubaneswar based web channel Sampurna, was the mastermind of the murder.

“Another team will trace Sarmistha who is absconding. If we receive information that she is hiding outside Odisha then the team will be sent to the state concerned to apprehend her,” said Panda. Chandbali police had launched a frantic search to trace Sarmistha days after she appeared before them on at least two occasions for interrogation in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Manas. The local police maintained that they did not get sufficient evidence against her during the initial investigation.

Meanwhile, police arrested Sarmistha’s brother Parmeswar Rout on the day after he was brought from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Bhadrak district on Tuesday. He was working as a plumber there, sources said. He was arrested under section 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for providing her shelter and financial assistance despite being aware about her involvement in the crime, said police.

In another development, police seized Sarmistha’s car from her apartment’s parking lot near Sundarpada area of the Capital city. Police suspect Sarmistha and the four other accused had kidnapped Manas in the same car and carried his body to Nayagarh after he succumbed on February 8. They buried the body in Nayagarh district’s Budhipatna area at about 8 pm on the same day.