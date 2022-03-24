STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Crime Branch takes over probe into Manas Swain murder case

The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the murder of Nayagarh-based cameraman Manas Swain even as the case continues to grow murkier by the day.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the murder of Nayagarh-based cameraman Manas Swain even as the case continues to grow murkier by the day. The case was handed over to the CB from Bhadrak police, which has not been able to nab the mastermind even after a month of the murder. The probe was shifted on the direction of DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal.

Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda said two teams led by deputy SP Kalpana Sahu have been formed to investigate the murder. One team will leave for Bhadrak as Manas was allegedly kidnapped near Digachhia in the district on February 7 morning by five accused - Sarmistha Rout, her friend Jhuna Bhoi, Ranjan Nayak, Bhagyadhar Nayak and Bibek Nayak. Police had earlier revealed that Sarmistha, editor of a Bhubaneswar based web channel Sampurna, was the mastermind of the murder. 

“Another team will trace Sarmistha who is absconding. If we receive information that she is hiding outside Odisha then the team will be sent to the state concerned to apprehend her,” said Panda. Chandbali police had launched a frantic search to trace Sarmistha days after she appeared before them on at least two occasions for interrogation in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Manas. The local police maintained that they did not get sufficient evidence against her during the initial investigation.

Meanwhile, police arrested Sarmistha’s brother Parmeswar Rout on the day after he was brought from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Bhadrak district on Tuesday. He was working as a plumber there, sources said. He was arrested under section 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for providing her shelter and financial assistance despite being aware about her involvement in the crime, said police.

In another development, police seized Sarmistha’s car from her apartment’s parking lot near Sundarpada area of the Capital city. Police suspect Sarmistha and the four other accused had kidnapped Manas in the same car and carried his body to Nayagarh after he succumbed on February 8. They buried the body in Nayagarh district’s Budhipatna area at about 8 pm on the same day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime branch Manas Swain murder
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp