STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha civic polls: Independents shine in BJD heavyweights’ wards

Independents who gave a tough fight to both BJD and BJP snatched nine corporator seats in the urban local body polls to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. 

Published: 27th March 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Independents who gave a tough fight to both BJD and BJP snatched nine corporator seats in the urban local body polls to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. 

Puspita Rout, who contested as an independent, won the corporator seat in Ward 46, which is home to many BJD bigwigs including party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. Rout won the seat defeating her nearest BJD rival Pushpalata Mahatathy by over 1,100 votes. 

Independent candidate Bandita Pal has also won in Ward 37 defeating a BJD candidate. The ward which includes Nayapalli had remained a BJD stronghold for years. 

Similarly, independent candidates Chandra Sekhar Malya from Ward 60, Rashmi Rekha Patsani from Ward 65, Namita Mohapatra from Ward 58, Dipak Mishra from Ward 24, Pinki Swain from  Ward 15, Sasmita Sahu from Ward 9 and Itishree Dash from Ward 13 have also emerged victorious in the urban polls defeating both BJD and BJP candidates. 

A number of BJD candidates also lost to BJP in the corporator election despite party changing faces in a number of wards. 

The ruling party which had denied ticket to five time corporator and senior BJD leader Sheikh Nizamuddin, fielded A Raju, a new face as its candidate from Ward 29. The ward, however, went to BJP where saffron party candidate Aparupa Narayan Rout won. BJP’s Ramchandra Ranasingh also won in Ward 50 which had remained with BJD earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BJD BJP
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp