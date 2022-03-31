STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chain snatchers strike again, loot two women

In a similar incident at Gothapatna area under Chandaka police limits on the day, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from another woman at gun-point.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two incidents of chain snatching at gun-point were reported in the city on Wednesday morning. In the first case, three motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint near BDA Housing Colony in the city.

Arunendra Nanda (60), a retired professor of Sunabeda Aeronautics College, and his wife Anima (50) - residents of BDA Housing Colony in Paikarapur Phase - II under Bharatpur police limits - were out on a morning walk when the incident took place at 6.15 am. 

The victims informed that when they were returning to their residence, nine persons on three motorcycles crossed them. Three of them on one motorcycle returned back and stopped the couple. One of them took out a gun and robbed Anima’s gold chain.

All the three miscreants were wearing masks and managed to flee even though some locals at a nearby tea stall attempted to stop them. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify them, said Bharatpur police.

In a similar incident at Gothapatna area under Chandaka police limits on the day, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from another woman at gunpoint. The victim and two other women are out on a morning walk when the miscreants waylaid them and snatched the gold chain from her. A case has been registered at the Chandaka police station.

Comments

