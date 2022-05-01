STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools to reopen from May 2 with morning classes

Despite the prevailing heat wave conditions, the State government has stuck to its plans of continuing classes in schools with a curtailed summer vacation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Despite the prevailing heat wave conditions, the State government has stuck to its plans of continuing classes in schools with a curtailed summer vacation. After remaining suspended for five days due to the heat wave, schools across Odisha will resume classes from May 2 with a revised timing of 6 am to 9 am. The exams will also continue as planned, the School and Mass Education department said in a notification.

The government will utilise the time in implementing the learning recovery plan (LRP) of Odisha State Education Programme Authority (OSEPA). The LRP will be implemented for the students promoted to the next class, including XI, to compensate the learning loss suffered in the last two years owing to Covid-19, said department officials.

The summer vacation of school students has been cut short to 10 days from June 6 to 16 this year. Meanwhile, for universities and colleges, where classes have been suspended till May 2, Minister Arun Sahoo said the decision will be taken after reviewing the situation.

