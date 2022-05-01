STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies 'mysteriously' in Bhubaneswar, murder alleged

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning at her house in Basuaghai under Saheed Nagar police limits.

Published: 01st May 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 01:40 PM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning at her house in Basuaghai under Saheed Nagar police limits. The family members of victim Lily Dash (26), of Daspalla, alleged she was killed by her husband Saubhagya Ranjan Dash (32).

According to the police, Saubhagya of Banki assaulted his parents on Friday night over a family dispute, following which they left the spot. He then had a quarrel with his wife Lily. Police said he is a staff of 108 ambulance service.

The locals spotted an ambulance near Saubhagya's house in the morning and saw the emergency vehicle carrying her body. They informed the police about the matter. The couple had married seven years back and have a four-year-old daughter. 

On the basis of the victim’s family members complaint, Saubhagya has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of his wife. However, he has claimed that he had a fight with his wife and she ended her life by hanging. 

"Lily had marks on her neck and her body has been sent for postmortem. The autopsy report will reveal the cause of her death," said a police officer.  Investigation is continuing whether it is a case of murder or suicide, he added. 

