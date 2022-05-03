Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das launches healthcare startup VKareU

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: VkareU, a Bhubaneswar-based healthcare startup, launched its operations on April 30 here to provide health services at the doorstep. The startup aims to offer quality healthcare solutions through its application VKareU available on Google Play Store.

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das launched the app in presence of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer Director Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, Ollywood actor Anu Choudhury, VKareU's founder and director Binod Agarwalla, director Radha Agrawal and other senior officials of the company.

"We are committed to provide quality health care services to people of Odisha. Through this platform, patients and their family members will have access to affordable primary healthcare services at their doorsteps. Health professionals and associates will get better job opportunities to utilise their skills and grow with the business," said Agarwalla.

VKareU has a team of about 100 doctors, 200 nurses, 150 physiotherapists, as many pharmacists and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certified labs to offer services in the City.