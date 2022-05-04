STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Case against MLA: BJP urges Governor to intervene

The BJP on Tuesday urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to direct the State government to withdraw the case filed against party MLA from Deogarh, Subash Chandra Panigrahi.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ganeshi Lal

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The BJP on Tuesday urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to direct the State government to withdraw the case filed against party MLA from Deogarh, Subash Chandra Panigrahi. A delegation of the BJP led by party’s chief whip in Assembly Mohan Majhi met the Governor and submitted a memorandum jointly signed by all legislators.

Attributing motive to a case filed against Panigrahi, the BJP said that government officials are showing utter disregard to elected leaders of the Opposition political parties. The Book Circular 47 (a circular issued by the State government on the observance of the relationship between MP/MLAs and government servants) has been thrown to the winds as far as the behaviour of public servants of Opposition MPs and MLAs are concerned.

“It is unfortunate that Opposition MLAs neither get respect nor feel safe under Naveen Patnaik government. Though several incidents of attack on BJP legislators have been reported in the recent past, no action has been taken against the officials concerned,” Majhi told media persons after meeting the Governor.

He claimed that the BDO called Panigrahi to five different places to meet him and later, misbehaved with him. When the MLA lodged an FIR, the police did not take any action. Unfortunately, the police arrested Panigrahi acting on BDO’s FIR filed three hours later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mohan Majhi memorandum Panigrahi
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp