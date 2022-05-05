STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt doubles ex-gratia for kin of soldiers

The State government has doubled the ex-gratia for next of kin of Odia Jawans, who laid down their lives during war and fight against terrorism.

Published: 05th May 2022 05:29 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed to increase the ex-gratia amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“Families of valiant military or para-military personnel, who give supreme sacrifice in war or in the battle against terrorists, will get Rs 10 lakh from the government,” said a statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

After the Kargil War, the State government had set up a fund for the welfare of the families of jawans and officers of military and paramilitary forces, who were killed in action. Initially, the compensation amount was Rs 1 lakh, which was subsequently increased to Rs 2 lakh in 2010 and Rs 5 lakh in 2012.

Comments

