Odisha Police found wanting with limited digital surveillance

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government may have been emphasizing on use of technology under its 5T initiative but the State Police is struggling with limited digital surveillance. If the latest Bureau of Police Research and Development’s (BPRD) Data on Police Organization report is to be believed, Odisha Police has only 780 CCTV cameras.

Compare this with police forces of neighbouring States which have significantly more CCTV cameras. Andhra Pradesh Police have 20,968 CCTVs, and Telangana has a whopping 2.82 lakh cameras. Tamil Nadu Police has in its disposal over 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras. Even Chhattisgarh Police has 2,296 CCTVs while Jharkhand and West Bengal have 1,103 and 7,663 such cameras.

For a developing State like Odisha, CCTV technology in current times is clearly an integral part of policing, investigation and crime control. Various crimes related to road rage, snatching, murders, and molestation can be solved by footage from CCTV cameras.

If CCTV cameras are equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as the facial recognition system, they can act as eyes of the police force and help them stay a step ahead of criminals. Apart from deterrence, CCTVs help the post-crime analysis and in determining the sequence of events. They can also be useful for the police to ascertain the escape route of the criminals.

“Odisha Police has adequate CCTV cameras, especially in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. In some places where there are no police cameras, feed is obtained from CCTVs of the municipal corporations. They also collect footage from police cameras,” said Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal.

A senior police officer pointed out that many CCTV cameras in Puri were damaged after an extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani hit Odisha coast in May 2019. There are plans to revamp the CCTV surveillance in Puri ahead of Rath Yatra this year, the DGP added.

Former DG Gopal Chandra Nanda said, Odisha Police should match the CCTV surveillance of other States. “CCTV surveillance is very important, especially in sensitive points. Though it has yet not been established whether CCTV cameras act as deterrence for crimes, realistic assessment of police manpower is need of the hour,” he added. Apart from rising crimes, another cause of concern is increasing road accidents in the State for which over-speeding and drunk driving are responsible.

However, Odisha Police is equipped with only 18-speed guns and 1,100 breath analyzers to check violations of over speeding and drunk driving. Whereas, police force of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has 85 speed guns and 1,814 breath analyzers. Odisha Government’s police modernisation budget for the financial year 2020-2021 was Rs 127.39 crore but only Rs 10.47 crore was spent on it.