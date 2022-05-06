Rakshak phase II: 30,000 first responders to be trained

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second phase of the first responder’s training programme - ‘Rakshak’, a road safety initiative to save precious lives, commenced on Thursday. As many as 1,000 first responders in each of 30 districts will be imparted training to act promptly in case of road accidents in this phase. Rakshak is a first-of-its-kind State-level initiative in the country in which 30,000 volunteers staying or working at roadside eateries and different business establishments located near accident-prone spots will be trained as first responders.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department Bishnupada Sethi said around 5,500 people are killed in road accidents every year. “Fatalities can be averted if victims are provided medical care within the first hour called ‘Golden Hour’. In foreign countries, emergency team volunteers immediately reach out when they get to know about any accident. I am hopeful that 30,000 Rakshak army trained under this project will also act promptly to save precious lives.”

In the second phase, the master trainers will go to accident-prone areas in all 30 districts, train and empower the local people to render help to the victims of road accidents. These first responders will be equipped to administer first-aid and pre-hospital trauma care to accident victims within the golden hour.

Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra said, for the first time there has been a decline in accidents and fatalities in January and February. First two months of the year have always been months of higher accidents. The credit for this goes to the first responders who always readily come forward to save lives of accident victims, he said.

Five Good Samaritans of Cuttack district were rewarded for helping road accident victims. Cheques were distributed to two Solatium Fund beneficiaries as well. In the first phase, 380 master trainers and 3,126 first responders were trained across the State.