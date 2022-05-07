Government okays projects worth Rs 493.62 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday approved six industrial projects worth Rs 493.62 crore with an employment potential of 1,317 persons. The projects were approved at a meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided over by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. The projects were from steel and plastic downstream, food processing, tourism and refractory sectors.

The projects include a TMT Rebar and MT wire rod mill having 2.5 lakh tonne capacity each at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 125 crore and employment potential of over 150 people. The SLSWCA also gave its go-ahead to a downstream steel unit by Sarangi Metal Works International Private Limited at Kalinganagar in Jajpur for the production of driveline and torque tubes with an investment of `65.37crore and an employment potential of over 568 people.

The SLSWCA cleared a proposal to set up a 100 KLPD ethanol plant along with 2.5 MW co-generations power plant by JRS Ventures Private Limited at Sonepur with an investment of Rs 121 crore and an employment potential of over 114 people. Besides, the SNM Hotels and Resorts Private Limited has been allowed to set up a hotel and resort facility in Somolo island in Ganjam district. The project will have an investment of `80.25 crore and generate employment for over 185 people.

Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Private Limited was also given clearance to set up a carbon/graphite block cutting and machining facility with a capacity of 1,500 tonne per annum in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 51 crore. The project will create employment opportunities for over 150 people.

The Authority approved a proposal of Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited for setting up an 18,000 MTPA capacity HDPE and PVC pipes manufacturing unit at Tangi in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 51 crore and an employment potential of 150 people.

