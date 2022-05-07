STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha prepares for cyclone with target to ensure zero casualty

Published: 07th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As Odisha prepares to face another cyclone developing in the Bay of Bengal, the State government on Friday announced that it is ready to tackle any situation with a target to ensure zero casualty. The State government will finalise its relief and rescue plans on Saturday evening as the intensity, direction and landfall of the system will be known only after it develops into a low pressure, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told mediapersons here.

The SRC said that the State government is fully prepared for rescue and relief operations. Collectors of 18 districts have been asked to stay prepared for preventive measures, while 17 NDRF, 20 ODRAF and 175 fire services teams are on high alert. 

He urged the people not to panic as a clear picture on the system is yet to emerge. Towards Saturday evening it will be known whether the system will only remain a depression or intensify into a cyclone, he said and added that he will have another round of meeting with the district collectors.

Jena held a meeting with the telecom department and private telecom companies to review preparedness for the cyclone. He said that the telecom companies have been asked to stock adequate petrol and diesel and take other necessary measures for early restoration of services after the cyclone.  

He advised fishermen not to venture into the sea after May 8 and asked those in the deep sea to return to the coast. Indian Navy and Coast Guard have also been put on alert to maintain vigil on the movement of fishermen, he added. The SRC said that Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts will receive medium to heavy rainfall under the impact of the system. 

However, the State government is yet to give any evacuation order to administrations of coastal districts as there are two more days before the possible landfall of the cyclone. An action plan for evacuation will be prepared based on the reports of the district collectors on Friday night, he added.

Besides, the Agriculture department has been asked to prepare an action plan and issue an advisory to the farmers to take steps to protect their standing crops because of the cyclone. Several other departments including Water Resources, Rural Development and Works have also been asked to be on alert for restoration measures after the cyclone.

