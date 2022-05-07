STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

WATCO to cover 20 more ULBs under drink from tap scheme

The operational area was extended to cover Pipli, Konark and Nimapara NAC last year.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has decided to extend the operational area of Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) to 20 more urban local bodies in order to provide drink from tap and sewerage services. 

WATCO will cover Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Sundargarh, Rajgangpur, Baripada, Keonjhar, Joda, Barbil, Karanjia, Champua, Udala, Rairangpur, Anandpur, Vyasanagar, Jharsuguda, Brajaraj Nagar, Belpahar, Berhampur, Gopalpur and Hinjilicut ULBs in the next phase.

The corporation is now implementing the 24x7 Drink From Tap (DFT) Mission as part of which, Puri became the first city in the country to have round-the-clock facility for its people and pilgrims from around the world. 

WATCO has set an ambitious target of achieving DFT in 20 cities before December 2023. Initially set up for drinking water supply and sewerage services in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Jatni ULBs on pilot basis, its operational area was extended to Cuttack Municipal Corporation area and Puri Municipality area in 2020.

The operational area was extended to cover Pipli, Konark and Nimapara NAC last year. “The agency has also been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the state-of-the-art water quality testing labs established on PPP mode in the State and implement the water metering projects in all ULBs,” said an official of Housing and Urban Development department.  Meanwhile, the State government has also set the target to provide functional tap connection to all households by 2024. Of the 85.66 lakh rural households in Odisha, the government claimed to have covered 23.25 lakh under tap water connection.

All households in 2,996 villages are now getting safe drinking water and 57 panchayats have been declared as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ ones which means all the households in these panchayats have been provided with the piped-water connections.While 89 mega drinking water projects for rural areas are under implementation, the government has spent more than Rs 3,800 crore in the last three years to provide all urban households with piped water supply by end of this fiscal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Corporation of Odisha tap sewerage services Drink From Tap
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp