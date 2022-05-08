STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Khemka aims at conserving Mangalajodi through photography  

Speaking at an event on his book on Saturday here, Cuttack-based Khemka said he has captured the avian diversity and landscapes in his lens, through different seasons over the last 10 years.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Wildlife photographer Avinash Khemka. ( File Photo)

Wildlife photographer Avinash Khemka. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wildlife photographer Avinash Khemka, who recently released his book ‘The Magic of Mangalajodi’, wants to use the medium of photography to disseminate and popularise the conservation story of Mangalajodi to the widest possible audience.

Speaking at an event on his book on Saturday here, Cuttack-based Khemka said he has captured the avian diversity and landscapes in his lens, through different seasons over the last 10 years. After spending more than 300 nights in Mangalajodi and 10,000 images later, he decided to narrate the story of the beautiful habitat through the coffee table book.

All the proceeds from the sales of the book will be used to fund conservation initiatives by Song of the Wild, a not-for-profit organisation founded by Khemka and educationist, bird watcher Panchami Manoo Ukil in Mangalajodi.

The plan to launch a coffee table book took shape in 2018 when Khemka held a photo exhibition of his photographs of the birds and their habitat. The images were visualised and shot from varied perspectives, and reflect the ecological relevance as well as the bird tourism potential of this rich wetland habitat, which lies strategically at close proximity to Bhubaneswar.

After the success of the photo exhibition, Khemka and Ukil began working on the coffee table book.
Both of them hoped that the one-of-a-kind publication will help in showcasing the beauty and natural inheritance of Mangalajodi and put it on the world’s eco-tourism map, as well as encourage contributions towards its conservation.

After Mangalajodi, Khemka plans to document all the forests and wild habitats of Odisha to preserve them for future generations and showcase them to the worldwide audience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avinash Khemka Wildlife photographer book conservation story Mangalajodi
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp