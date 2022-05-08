STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2089 East Coast Railway coaches fitted with bio-toilets

As part of Swachh Bharat initiative, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved a milestone in the field of environment cleanliness by installing all its conventional coaches with bio-toilets.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of Swachh Bharat initiative, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved a milestone in the field of environmental cleanliness by installing all its conventional coaches with bio-toilets.
ECoR has installed bio-toilets in 2089 conventional coaches and achieved 100 per cent (pc) bio-toilet fitment in all its coaches. Installation of bio-toilets will not only help maintain cleanliness by preventing discharge of human waste on railway tracks but also protect tracks from corrosion. 

“The bio-toilets in train converts the human waste into water and bio-gases with the help of bacteria. This mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in sustainable management of solid waste,” said an ECoR official.
The ECoR has also installed bacteria plants at the carriage repair workshop at Mancheswar and all its coaching depots at Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Puri and Sambalpur.

“ECoR is also providing a soft flush system in bio-toilets for easy flushing of waste. Litter bins are also provided in each toilet fitted with bio-tanks to avoid dumping of waste into toilet pans. People are being made aware of the proper use of bio-toilets,” the official added.

TAGS
East Coast Railway Swachh Bharat bacteria plants bio-toilets
