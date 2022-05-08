Working hours of core sanitation workers reduced by 2 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After extending the benefits of the Employees State Insurance scheme, the State government on Saturday reduced the work hour of core sanitation workers engaged in hazardous work by two hours.

The grade-I core sanitation workers whose working time was eight hours has now been reduced to six hours a day.

The grade-I sanitation workers will now work for six hours, excluding half-an-hour rest. However, despite reduced working hours, they will be entitled to full wages for the same as notified under the minimum wages act 1948, the notification stated. The move is aimed at allowing the workers to work with energy without compromising their long-term health and safety.