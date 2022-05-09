Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation identifies vulnerable slums amid rain alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With tropical storm Asani expected to trigger heavy rain in coastal Odisha from May 10 onwards, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 140 slums as vulnerable to waterlogging and has asked officials to all precautionary measures for the safety of the slum dwellers.

BMC officials said 72 temporary shelters have been readied in different schools where officials from the civic body and other line department will remain present. People from the vulnerable slums and low-lying areas will be shifted to these shelters in case of urban flooding due to heavy rain.Drainage division executive engineer Goutam Das said steps have been taken to prevent waterlogging in the slums and other residential areas in low-lying areas.

He said around 31 vulnerable points prone to heavy waterlogging have been identified where de-watering measures will be placed in advance to prevent urban flooding. As decided earlier, the 1929 helpline will remain ready to register public grievance related to waterlogging or any other issue during the rain.