Hi Life Exhibition in Bhubaneswar, showcases intricate designer collections  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hi Life Exhibition, a popular fashion event, will be organised in the city for the first time on May 9 and 10. The event will be organised at Mayfair Lagoon. Renowned exhibitors and designers from across the country have been carefully chosen to showcase some of the most intricate designer collections at the Exhibition.

From bridal wear, designer apparels, jewellery, fashion accessories and home accessories to furnishing concepts, tasteful artifacts and decor, the event will allow people to indulge in a wide range of things.Hi Life Exhibition will give start to a new trend in the city and will enrich people’s shopping experience, said the organisers.

Hi Life Exhibition is already a hit in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Raipur, Vizag, Calicut, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore and internationally in Sri Lanka.