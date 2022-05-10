Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation eyes complete desiltation by May 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With waterlogging remaining a major concern for the Capital city during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target to complete the drainage desiltation work by May 25.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the work will be completed in advance as pre-monsoon drainage desiltation this year was taken up as early as April.

Taking lessons from last year, in which the bids were finalised in May second week leading to delay in commencement of desiltation work by a fortnight, the BMC this year finalised the tender at the beginning of April and started desiltation of clogged drains and sewerage system immediately to check flooding in the city during monsoon.

"The civic body has taken up drain cleaning in all 10 natural storm water drainage channels - 67 km in length - 48 km of internal drains in 10 wards, while the remaining 512 km length of internal drains under BMC control in rest 57 wards, are being cleaned by the private agencies - Jagruti, Ramky and PMR consortium," said BMC Executive Engineer for drainage Goutam Chandra Das.

He also said that around 50 per cent desiltation work has already been completed and they are hopeful that remaining work will also be completed within the given deadline. Das further said that the works department has also been asked to complete desiltation of around 600 km length of internal drains in their control within May.

The civic body this year is spending around Rs 3.25 crore to take up desiltation, barricading of open drains and installation of more trash racks in different intersections for filtration of trashes to check their flow into Gangua Nala and Daya river.

Officials said that after completion of first round desiltation work, another round of desiltation will be carried during monsoon.