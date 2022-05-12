STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

The two women were deboarding from a moving Palasa-Cuttack passenger train at platform number 3 when one of them slipped.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two women passengers from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district had a providential escape in Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday, thanks to the alertness of a RPF personnel who saved them from coming under a moving train. 

The two women were deboarding from Palasa-Cuttack passenger train at platform number 3 when one of them, K Saraswati (58), slipped. The train was in a moving state when the incident happened. Her companion B Chandrama tried to hold her back, but she too fell on the platform.

Fortunately for both, on duty RPF head constable Sanatan Munda was nearby and rushed to their rescue. He caught hold of Saraswati in the nick of the moment as she was about to slip under the moving train and pulled her to safety. "One woman could have come under the train but due to the alert head constable, her life was saved on time," said a RPF officer. 

The train had arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station at about 10.05 am, but the two women were not able to deboard on time. When the train started leaving the station they attempted to get off, he added.

The CCTV footage of Munda rescuing the two women went viral on social media and everyone praised his swift response. Addl DGP (Railways) Sudhansu Sarangi also lauded Munda for his efforts to rescue the woman. "Great work by head constable S Munda at Bhubaneswar railway station. He saved the life of a lady passenger," Sarangi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar railway station RPF Srikakulam district
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp