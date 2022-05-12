RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two women passengers from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district had a providential escape in Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday, thanks to the alertness of a RPF personnel who saved them from coming under a moving train.

The two women were deboarding from Palasa-Cuttack passenger train at platform number 3 when one of them, K Saraswati (58), slipped. The train was in a moving state when the incident happened. Her companion B Chandrama tried to hold her back, but she too fell on the platform.

Fortunately for both, on duty RPF head constable Sanatan Munda was nearby and rushed to their rescue. He caught hold of Saraswati in the nick of the moment as she was about to slip under the moving train and pulled her to safety. "One woman could have come under the train but due to the alert head constable, her life was saved on time," said a RPF officer.

The train had arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station at about 10.05 am, but the two women were not able to deboard on time. When the train started leaving the station they attempted to get off, he added.

The CCTV footage of Munda rescuing the two women went viral on social media and everyone praised his swift response. Addl DGP (Railways) Sudhansu Sarangi also lauded Munda for his efforts to rescue the woman. "Great work by head constable S Munda at Bhubaneswar railway station. He saved the life of a lady passenger," Sarangi said.