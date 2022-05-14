Chicken price in Bhubaneswar goes upto Rs 260 amid tomato price pinch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Steep rise in prices of chicken due to increasing fodder and transportation costs has added to the misery of consumers who are already feeling the pinch of skyrocketing tomato prices. Chicken price in Bhubaneswar has increased by almost Rs 100 in the recent days. The cost of chicken, which used to be around Rs 160 to Rs 180 per kg, has gone up to Rs 260.

The price rise is attributed to increased cost of fodder, transportation and other factors, said Bijay Kumar Nath, a trader from Rasulgarh here. The sudden price hike has affected the retail business of many traders as customers are hesitant to make purchases by paying almost 50 per cent more for the poultry product.

According to traders, the fodder cost has recently increased to more than Rs 2,000 per packet from Rs 1,400. Sources said that the poultry supply is limited as local farmers are not being able to meet the high market demand.

To cater to the demand, broiler chicken is being imported from neighbouring states, they said. Similarly, there has been a substantial increase in the price of tomato. On Friday, tomato was being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg in markets of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

President of Unit-I Haata Byabasayee Sangh Gayadhar Swain attributed the price rise of tomato to low production and short supply. "Supply of tomato in the State has remained around 100 tonne against the daily requirement of 300 tonne. The low production is forcing traders to depend on Bengaluru and Nasik markets to meet the demand," Swain said and added that the price of tomato may continue to remain high for a few more days till supply from local farmers is restored.