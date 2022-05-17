STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaint filed to stop work at Biharilal stadium

Members of the trust have also urged government to take measures to stop the ongoing work citing it is a major playground for the children of the locality.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With work of a multi-purpose hall continuing in the Biharilal Stadium in Pokhariput locality of the city despite protest, the Biharilal Sports Trust that manages the ground, has filed a complaint in the Airport Police Station seeking action against the persons responsible for carrying out the project in violation of the order from the Executive Magistrate to maintain peace of the land.

Trust president Akhaya Kumar Jena alleged that though there has been an order from the Executive Magistrate to IIC of the Airport Police station to maintain peace of the land, a stage built by the Trust on the ground utilising its own resources has been demolished.Jena in his complaint also alleged that the persons carrying out the project work havedemolished the boundary wall constructed by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) at an investment of `25 lakh. Around 100 trees have also been felled illegally for the project, he alleged. 

The trust president said that as per the persons carrying out the work, the work order has been issued by the R&B division-II. The trust in its complaint has sought action against the officials concerned of R&B division II, city forest division and other persons executing the work. Members of the trust have also urged government to take measures to stop the ongoing work citing it is a major playground for the children of the locality.

Pokhariput Biharilal Stadium violation multi-purpose hall
