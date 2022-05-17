Nayapalli Lions Club organises physiotherapy camp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A physiotherapy camp was organised between May 12 and 15 by president of Nayapalli Lions Club, Kunal Kishore Das, in association with Secretary of Odisha Red Swastik Society Debasis Pattnaik and Vridhajan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

The camp, organised for the public at Lions Bhawan in Nayapalli, was inaugurated by district governor lion Purna Chandra Padhi, MJF, along with lion Suresh Chandra Nayak. During the camp, district governor (elect), Dr Prem Kumar Arora, emphasised on how to cure back pain, cervical pain, frozen shoulder and spondylitis without medicines and surgery. More than 50 patients attended the camp.