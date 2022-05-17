STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nayapalli Lions Club organises physiotherapy camp

The camp, organised for the public at Lions Bhawan in Nayapalli, was inaugurated by district governor lion Purna Chandra Padhi, MJF, along with lion Suresh Chandra Nayak.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A physiotherapy camp organised for the public at Lions Bhawan in Nayapalli. ( Photo | EPS)

A physiotherapy camp organised for the public at Lions Bhawan in Nayapalli. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A physiotherapy camp was organised between May 12 and 15  by president of Nayapalli Lions Club, Kunal Kishore Das, in association with Secretary of Odisha Red Swastik Society Debasis Pattnaik and Vridhajan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

The camp, organised for the public at Lions Bhawan in Nayapalli, was inaugurated by district governor lion Purna Chandra Padhi, MJF, along with lion Suresh Chandra Nayak. During the camp, district governor (elect), Dr Prem Kumar Arora, emphasised on how to cure back pain, cervical pain, frozen shoulder and spondylitis without medicines and surgery. More than 50 patients attended the camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
physiotherapy camp Nayapalli Lions Club Odisha Red Swastik Society
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp