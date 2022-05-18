Odisha government set to launch Navchetana programme to reduce drug abuse among children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As educational institutions have reopened following reduction of Covid cases, Odisha government is set to launch Navchetana programme under National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).The programme will be implemented in 10 selected districts - Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Khurda, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Balasore, Kalahandi and Kendrapara for the next three years with an aim to reduce adverse consequences of drug abuse.

District Social Security Officers have been directed to implement the programme as per the State action plan prepared on the line of national action plan.As part of the programme, 10 schools in each of the 10 identified districts will be taken up with a focus on providing education and awareness on drug abuse among school going children in the age group of 11-18 years.It has been decided to set up outreach and Drop-in-Centres (ODIC) in five districts - Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Khurda and Jagatsighpur to conduct outreach activities in the community for prevention of drug abuse with a special focus on youth who are dependent on drugs.

The ODICs would provide safe and secure drop-in-space for drug users in the community. The centres will have the provisions of screening, assessment and counselling and would provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services for drug dependents.The centres will be led by trained staff, staffed by multidisciplinary team adequately trained in the delivery of evidence-based interventions and render psychosocial interventions including cognitive behavioural therapy, motivational interviewing and linkage for treatment, rehabilitation and vocational training.

A community based peer-led intervention drive would also be launched in three districts - Puri, Angul and Khurda.Director of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bratati Harichandan said several initiatives would be launched under the programme that aims helping young generation develop positive attitude that are protective against substance abuse.