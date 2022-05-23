Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation drive on Construction and Demolition waste till May 27

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has started a week-long special drive to clear Construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city and sensitise people against illegal stacking of debris and construction materials along roads and public places.

BMC officials said the drive started on May 21 and will continue till May 27 and cover all wards. BMC officials said in many places C&D wastes have been found kept along the roads causing inconvenience to commuters.

Awareness is being created among residents requesting them to contact the ward officer of their area for disposal of the debris and construction wastes or seek permission to keep the construction materials at right place, said BMC additional commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi.

The Civic body on the first day of its drive has also challaned Rs 71,000 from violators towards fine and shifting of the debris from roadside.