Pradhan to campaign in Brajrajnagar today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As the electioneering for the bypoll to Brajrajnagar Assembly seat is warming up, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will hit the campaign trail for BJP candidate Radharani Panda on Tuesday.The Union Minister will hold road shows and address public meetings in Belpahar, Lakhanpur and Brajarajnagar municipalities and other places to seek votes for the BJP candidate, informed party’s General Secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar here on Monday.

Several senior leaders of the State are also likely to join the campaign with him. Currently, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu is canvassing for Radharani in different parts of the constituency. Tudu will continue his campaign till Wednesday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and several other national leaders of the party are likely to visit Brajrajnagar before the campaign ends, Samantasinghar said.

Exuding confidence of the BJP snatching the seat from the BJD, she said the people of Brajrajnagar constituency are fed up with the ruling party for its failure to meet their basis needs. She said the BJD won the seat last time by over 12,000 votes due to Congress not fielding any candidate. With Congress veteran Kishore Patel making his bid this time, the result will go in favour of the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders currently campaigning for the party candidate include Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, former MP Kharbela Swain, former ministers KV Singhdeo and Surama Padhi.The BJP has released a list of 40-star campaigners, including five Union Ministers. Two other Union ministers Piyush Goel and Pralhad Joshi are also in the list.