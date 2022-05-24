Tiger death offers chance for strategy relook

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The killing of a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) in Rebana reserve forest of Anandapur Wildlife Division has come as a major blow for the Forest Department but the dark side has a silver lining too. The dead tiger, its origin still uncertain, found the corridor habitable and used it for movement for a good period of time is a takeaway for the Forest Department.

The adult tiger had been sighted in the corridor over the last several months and the Forest Department too had captured it in the camera trap near Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a good sign. If sources are to be believed, the same tiger’s movement was recorded near Angul too though the department shies away from admitting the fact.

“The big cat was killed which is very unfortunate but what is a good sign is the animal found the corridor habitable. This meant it has a sustainable prey base and points at vibrant forest resources. Protection measures must be doubled up. And focus must be on sustaining the forest,” said a senior officer requesting anonymity.

Video of an RBT, reportedly roaming at Kumulabahali jungle of Keonjhar in July last year was a piece of news the conservationists had gushed about. Later, presence of a tiger in Telkoi forest was also reported in the beginning of January this year.

Sources said, Anandpur Division officials had apparently found pugmarks of the ill-fated tiger earlier last month and had begun to track it but the big cat was allegedly poisoned before the area could be secured. The incident calls for stronger conservation measures in forests that link Similipal to Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul districts. There is a need to set up more protection camps in certain reserve forests apart from focusing on the tiger reserve areas, officials say.

There are certain gaps which the Forest Department must plug as the killing of the tiger points at a growing cattle population in the fringe areas of tiger habitats which can help the conservation measures.

Villages abutting Similipal and the adjoining forest areas have large cattle population. The cattle are left to graze which eventually destroys the natural regeneration of forests as well as pose threat to prey population of the tigers besides causing risks of cattle kills which led to poisoning of the adult tiger in Keonjhar.

Unregulated grazing could be stopped by stall feeding measures by Veterinary Directorate in these villages. Identification and creation of areas for grasslands for stall feeding near the villages would curb unregulated grazing and help boost forest and meadows regeneration that support prey base for tigers.

Beef is a lucrative business and there is strong demand from neighbouring West Bengal. Besides, goat rearing is equally picking up to feed the growing meat demand. The absence of any strategy to meet unchecked grazing is proving detrimental for the prime tiger habitats and leading to man-animal conflict.

Wildlife conservationists also seek a check on rampant mining in the region too. Both Rebana Reserve Forest and Daitari Protected Forest in Harichandrapur tehsil, a prime habitat for elephants and other wild animals, have been exploited for mining operations for years.

Leopard skin seized in Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF) on Monday seized a leopard skin and detained one person in this connection from Rayagada district. Officials said the accused Jayanta Bibar was arrested on National Highway (NH) 326 near Bangi junction at Ramanguda within Gunupur police limits. After interrogation, he was handed over to the Rayagada forest division for necessary legal action. The department is now trying to find out if the accused is part of any wildlife smuggling racket. Meanwhile, STF officials said recovery of the hide has increased the number of leopard skins seized by them in the last two years to 29. This apart, they said 24 elephant tusks, seven deer skins, 30.4 kg pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws and other wildlife items have been seized and 70 wildlife criminals have been arrested in the last two years. Fourteen pangolins have been rescued by STF in this period too.