Veteran Communist leader Shivaji Patnaik passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Veteran CPI (M) leader and former parliamentarian Shivaji Patnaik passed away on Monday. He was 92. With his death, the generation of communist leaders who had participated in the freedom movement has come to an end.

CPI (M) State secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik said he was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday and breathed his last on Monday. Patnaik joined the undivided Community Party of India (CPI) in 1947 and was the architect of the formation of CPI(M) in Odisha in 1961.

He was elected from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat thrice in 1977, 1989 and 1991. In all the three elections, the CPM had seat adjustment with the Janata Party led by Biju Patnaik. As a member of Parliament, he always believed keeping in touch with his voters by writing to them or visiting them.

Patnaik was in politics from his student days. He took part in student politics and played a key role in trying to broaden the base of CPM in the State. He was the secretary of the State committee of the CPM from from 1972 to 1991. He was also a member of the central committee of the CPM for a long period.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over his death and extended condolences to his family members. Condoling his death, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “His (Shivaji Patnaik’s) life-long struggle as a political and social activist for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will always be remembered.”

BJP National vice-president Baijayant Panda and senior CPM leader Janardan Pati also condoled his death.