BMC allows Khao Gali to reopen in Capital City

Published: 25th May 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining shut for nearly two weeks, Khao Gali, the popular street food hub of the City near Ram Mandir, was allowed to reopen with a set of conditions following vendors meeting with mayor Sulochana Das and other BMC officials. The BMC has set 22 conditions for the vendors to resume business at the location. 

As per the agreement, the vendors operating from the place will have to pay Rs 25,000 towards security deposit, refundable without interest, every year and service charges of Rs 6,000 to the civic body with effect from this month. The vendors will also not be allowed to transfer or sub-let their allotment to any other person. 

The civic body has strictly asked the vendors to keep two separate dustbins for dry and wet waste in front of their food van or cart. No extension of the van or cart will be allowed, while there will also be complete ban on single use plastic at the location that has been declared a ‘No Plastic Zone.’

The allottees’ association will ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the street and prevent any traffic disruption on the road. Moreover, the business timing for the vendors will be from 5.30 pm to 10 pm every day. 

