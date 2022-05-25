STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Drinking water given to 84 per cent urban households’

Earlier, three lakh houses in the State did not have drinking water facility. 

Published: 25th May 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The government on Tuesday claimed to have provided drinking water facility to 84 per cent of the households in urban areas of the State.Official sources said nearly 16 per cent of the 4.5 crore population of Odisha live in urban areas out of which 40 per cent did not have drinking water facility. Earlier, three lakh houses in the State did not have drinking water facility. 

The situation has now improved and drinking water is now available for 10 lakh houses.Improvement in the situation was discussed at the transformation initiative meeting of the Housing and Urban Development department attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Principal Secretary of the department G Mathivathanan, said besides, 1.75 lakh families have been given land rights under the Jaga Mission and 585 slums converted to model colonies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking Water Facility
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp