Evacuation plan at Barabati Stadium ahead of T20I

BHUBANESWAR: As Barabati Stadium gets ready to hold an international cricket match with full capacity after a gap of over two years, the authorities have decided to put in place an evacuation plan in galleries 1 to 7, in case of an emergency.

The massive blaze at a commercial building in Delhi recently, which claimed at least 27 lives has raised serious questions about the fire safety measures at important establishments across the country.

Barabati Stadium has a seating capacity of about 44,000 and the authorities are of the opinion that the galleries should have temporary exit routes along with the regular staircases.

Sources said Odisha Fire Service has suggested the concerned authorities to set-up temporary staircases connecting the galleries so that the spectators do not scatter fearing for their lives if any untoward incident takes place.

“As part of the evacuation plan, Odisha Fire Service, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Police, medical personnel and others will conduct mock drills shortly ahead of the T20I between India and South Africa on June 12,” Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra told The New Indian Express. According to Odisha Police’s tentative arrangement plan, 50 to 60 platoons police force will be deployed inside and outside the stadium to maintain the law and order situation.

Adequate security arrangements will be made during the match. Proper frisking will be carried out at the entry gates to ensure the spectators are not carrying any articles including water bottles with them, said Mishra. The police will also verify the character antecedents of the staff who will be engaged inside the stadium to sale food.

Meanwhile, Fire Service Department has said that the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has applied for the fire safety certificate of Barabati Stadium and they are scrutinizing the available safety measures.

“The number of fire fighting vehicles to be deployed inside the stadium has been increased since the last match from four to eight. Two fire vehicles will be stationed at the parking places and four other vehicles will be deployed on National Highway - 16 between

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,” said Director General of Fire Service, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay. About 150 fire personnel will be deployed during the match, he added. Indian and South African players are scheduled to arrive in the State Capital on June 10.