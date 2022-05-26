Man attacks sibling in police presence in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Showing scant regard for police in the State Capital, a man brutally attacked his elder brother with a sharp weapon in presence of a patrol team in Old Town area on Wednesday sending shockwaves in the City.

A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed the accused Diptikanta Badu attack his sibling with a chopper. A constable present at the scene attempted to stop him but the attacker was undaunted as he pushed the policeman away. The constable lost balance, fell on the ground and sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Diptikanta not only attacked his brother Chandrakanta but also targeted a woman family member when she tried to stop him. Another policeman was seen standing helpless when the constable and Chandrakanta managed to overpower Diptikanta.

The attack was said to be outcome of a dispute related to the siblings’ parental property. The police control room received an information following which a PCR vehicle rushed to the spot. The incident took place in front of Badu family’s house near Lingaraj Temple between 11 am and 11.30 am. “The accused has been detained and further probe is continuing,” said ACP Anirudha Routray.

DCP Prateek Singh said Chandrakanta’s father was a sevayat in Lingaraj Temple. His brother Kamalakanta is also a sevayat in the temple. Chandrakanta and his three brothers are having a dispute with Diptikanta over the parental property since 2007, he said. Diptikanta had locked their parental house in Old Town area. On receiving information, Chandrakanta and another brother Kamalakanta reached the spot. Diptikanta then attacked his two brothers.

Citizens took to Twitter to express shock over the incident which took place in broad daylight. Some appreciated the policeman for attempting to stop the armed Diptikanta, others said that anti-socials commented that hardly any regard for the law. Another user pointed out how Nandankanan Zoological Park’s safari staff recently attacked tourists from Chhattisgarh.