Odisha BJP plans celebration on Modi’s 8th year

The State unit of the BJP is planning to celebrate the third year completion of the second term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre in a grand way. 

Published: 26th May 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

The BJP has chalked out an elaborate programme for the fortnight long celebration beginning May 31. The eight years of BJP government at the Centre will be celebrated as ‘Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor’.

“A final touch is being given to the series of programmes after several rounds of discussions and the party has decided to organise three mega rallies in Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur to tell the people about the achievements of the Modi government,” said State BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra.

The BJP Yuva Morcha has been assigned to organise mini rallies at the block level while district unit of the party will hold rallies and ‘Vikas yatra’ at the headquarters of the 36 organisational districts of the party.

