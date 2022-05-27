STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS conducts first total femur replacement

The young man subsequently developed recurrence of the tumor and received chemotherapy prior to the current surgery.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:42 AM

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have performed a total femur replacement on a young patient for the first time in Odisha. The 30-year-old man from Kendrapara district had a huge tumour in the left thigh bone. He had already undergone two surgeries previously in 2018 and 2019, but it was inadequate to remove the tumor completely.

Replaced femur

The young man subsequently developed recurrence of the tumor and received chemotherapy prior to the current surgery. The tumor was close to the blood vessels.He had visited several hospitals in the State before coming to AIIMS. After initial investigations, a team of doctors led by additional professor of Orthopaedics department Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy decided to go for femur replacement, which is an arthroplasty procedure used as an alternative to lower limb amputation.

“The patient was suffering from a primitive neuroectodermal tumor of the thigh bone. After a careful surgery, the whole tumor was excised in toto and total femur megaprosthesis was implanted. The difficult surgery took around four hours,” said Dr Tripathy.Replacing the entire femur, including the knee and hip joint, he said, is considered the most extreme surgical technique using modular megaprostheses.

This was the first surgery of total femur replacement in Odisha. The patient is fine post-surgery. However, he has to receive further chemotherapy and the postoperative period needs vigilant management, Dr Tripathy added.Anaesthesiologist Dr Aparajita Panda and her team assisted the team. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof Mukesh Tripathi and Superintendent Dr SN Mohanty congratulated the team for the first ever total femur replacement in the State.

