Centre of Excellence status for IMA likely

The proposal to restructure Institute of Mathematics and Applications (IMA), Bhubaneswar as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) is under active consideration of the State government.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The proposal to restructure Institute of Mathematics and Applications (IMA), Bhubaneswar as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) is under active consideration of the State government. Speaking at the 23rd Foundation Day of the institute on Friday, Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda said IMA has ample advantages to become a CoE for studies and research in the field of mathematics, statistics and finance.

The institute offers quality teaching and has qualified faculty and better infrastructure with round the clock WiFi and well-equipped library to be restructured as a CoE for advanced research, he said. The State government has also decided to impart training to mathematics teachers along with orientation and refresher courses in IMA for better teaching and research, the Minister said and informed that ISRO has been urged to conduct ‘Space on Wheel’ programme in the institute.

Panda also suggested the IMA to provide consultancy to user industry and render technical advice to the government and other institutions. Director of IMA Prof Yasobanta Jena said new courses like computer science and physical science will be introduced under the Autonomous Governance Structure (Deemed to be University/State University Status of the Institute). 

Prof Jena emphasised on importance of mathematics and its applications in social life in addition to its role in Indian learning system. He advised students to be more enthusiastic to investigate India’s mathematics traditions.

