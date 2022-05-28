STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMGENEX to produce Covid RAT kit in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the project for manufacturing Covid-19 rapid antigen test kit at Infocity here.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the project for manufacturing Covid-19 rapid antigen test kit at Infocity here. These kits can be delivered to any part of Odisha in 24 hours. It will cater to the demand of quick antigen test kits in the State.

Odisha-based biotech farm IMGENEX India will produce the kits. This is the first diagnostic kit manufacturing facility in the entire eastern India. IMGENEX India Private Limited was founded in 2004 in Bhubaneswar.

It is a leading biotech farm in India which produces recombinant proteins and antibodies used for research in diseases like cancer, arthritis, psoriasis, and other infectious diseases. Chairman of IMGENEX India Sujay Singh briefed the Chief Minister about the project.

