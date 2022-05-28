STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweltering heat conditions ahead: IMD

Several places in Odisha witnessed a rise in daytime temperature on Friday.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:13 AM

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Several places in Odisha witnessed a rise in daytime temperature on Friday.
According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) extended range prediction, the situation is likely to worsen further as Odisha may experience sweltering heat conditions between May 27 and June 9.

“Maximum temperature witnessed a rise in Odisha as Nor’wester rainfall activity will not be significant between May 27 and June 9. The mercury level is expected to rise further between June 3 and 9,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist,  Umasankar Das.

Weather experts said the weakening of coastal winds and no significant system like a trough or a cyclonic circulation are the reasons due to which the State might not experience substantial rainfall activity from Friday onwards.

On  Friday, 12 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius or more. Boudh was the hottest at 43 degree Celsius, followed by Sonepur 42.6 and Balangir 41.7 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar recorded 37.9 degree and  Cuttack 39 degree, a rise of 0.9 degree and 1 degree respectively as compared to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the south-west monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian Sea,  entire Maldives, adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of  Comorin area. Advancement of monsoon over Kerala  is being continuously monitored. Once the monsoon hits Kerala, further clarity will emerge about its onset in Odisha, said Das.

