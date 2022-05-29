African lioness dies of snakebite, negligence slur on Nandankanan  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Death of a 15-year-old African lioness after being bitten by a Common Krait at Nandankanan zoo here on Saturday has snowballed into a huge controversy over allegations of negligence and inadequate stock of anti venom serum.The lioness Ganga was brought from Israel in 2015.The zoo’s deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said an animal keeper noticed Ganga in ailing condition at around 8.30 am and informed the veterinarians. A team reached the spot and found muscular paralysis and other symptoms of snakebite in the lioness.

The dead lioness in its enclosure with

the snake in the background

As the team started the treatment, a Common Krait, a highly venomous snake, was found near the water tank inside the enclosure. Three vials of anti-snake venom (ASV) were administered to the lioness but Ganga didn’t respond and succumbed.Kumar said the lioness is suspected to have been bitten by the snake several hours back as the blood had started turning thick.

During the postmortem by OUAT expert team, sign of fang and lesion on internal organs were found. “The exact cause of the death, however, will be known after the postmortem report is received,” Kumar said.

Wildlife conservationists, however, alleged that the lioness died due to inadequate stock of ASV at the zoo. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Khurda Subhendu Mallik questioned why only three vials of ASV were administered to the big cat when the Government of India protocol calls for use of 10 vials over a period of one hour in the first dose against neurotoxic venom.

“The zoo should have maintained a stock of 20 to 25 vials for emergency treatment because not just animals, zoo keepers might need the same. Besides, they just used three. Why?” he wondered. Vet Jaimini Mohapatra said, standard practice for treatment of snakebite in animals is use of one vial for a body mass of 10 kg in the first dose. The number of vials is increased as per weight of the animal. He, however, said that the zoo may have their own line of treatment for wild animals in captive.

The zoo officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that the zoo has adequate anti-venom stock for the treatment of animals and staff in case of emergency.Zoo deputy director said ASV cannot be hoarded in large quantity. Anti snake venom treatment was being carried out in consultation with experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (WCH) in OUAT.Meanwhile, the death of the African lioness has brought the lion population of the Zoo to 16. Besides, Ganga’s death has also brought the number of the African lion population in the zoo to one.