Aim for excellence: CM Patnaik to IAS probationers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday encouraged the civil service probationers to follow the ideals and dreams of the founding fathers of the nation and strive to achieve excellence and serve the nation with pride.

Addressing 181 IAS probationers and two probationers from Royal Bhutan Civil Service led by Radhika Rastogi, Joint Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is emerging as the model of governance because of the 5T transformative model of governance. The probationers led by Rastogi are on a four-day study tour to Odisha as a part of their Bharat darshan programme.

Naveen said that Odisha was once known for poverty and disasters like cyclones is now recognised as a role model for disaster management across the world. Stating that Odisha is a food surplus state and has doubled farmers’ income in the last decade, he said there is a rapid reduction in poverty in the State. He said 60 lakh women have been empowered under Mission Shakti and have become part of a movement to bring about socio-economic change in rural areas of the State.

Through the implementation of KALIA scheme, the State has directly transferred money into the accounts of farmers including small and marginal, he said and added that with Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana the government has given health assurance to citizens. The Chief Minister felicitated Rastogi and presented her with a memento representing the State’s maritime glory. She also presented a memento to the Chief Minister. A short video on State’s Transformative Governance was screened.

The officer trainees will visit six districts - Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Balasore to have a first-hand experience of various welfare programmes, development and livelihood schemes launched by the State. The probationers will also get exposure to the State government’s success in disaster management. The district collectors will organise a comprehensive programme to showcase the 5T transformational initiatives of the government.