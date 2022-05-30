Nandankanan Zoological Park draws plans after lioness death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the death of 15-year-old African lioness ‘Ganga’, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities have chalked fresh plans to prevent the entry of snakes and other venomous creatures to any enclosure. The zoo authorities are also planning to increase the anti-snake venom (ASV) and other life-saving drug stock to deal with emergency situations more effectively.

Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said they have decided to launch an active search drive during the night to prevent entry of any poisonous snake to any enclosure. The drive will be carried out as per the standard protocol and the creatures captured will be released into the nearby forest.

He said other measures including spray of antiseptic agents that keep snakes and insects away will also be sprayed outside the enclosures as per the standard protocol of the zoo. Sources said on the day the lioness died, there were less than five ASV available with the zoo for anti-venom therapy for the lion.

