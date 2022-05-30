STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan Zoological Park draws plans after lioness death

Sources said on the day the lioness died, there were less than five ASV available with the zoo for anti-venom therapy for the lion. 

Published: 30th May 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Nandankanan Zoological Park (Photo | EPS)

Nandankanan Zoological Park (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the death of 15-year-old African lioness ‘Ganga’, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities have chalked fresh plans to prevent the entry of snakes and other venomous creatures to any enclosure. The zoo authorities are also planning to increase the anti-snake venom (ASV) and other life-saving drug stock to deal with emergency situations more effectively.

Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said they have decided to launch an active search drive during the night to prevent entry of any poisonous snake to any enclosure. The drive will be carried out as per the standard protocol and the creatures captured will be released into the nearby forest. 

He said other measures including spray of antiseptic agents that keep snakes and insects away will also be sprayed outside the enclosures as per the standard protocol of the zoo. Sources said on the day the lioness died, there were less than five ASV available with the zoo for anti-venom therapy for the lion. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandankanan Zoological Park African lioness Death anti-snake venom emergency situations
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp