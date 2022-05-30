Odisha reels under sweltering heat conditions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to reel under sweltering heat conditions as 17 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Sunday. Sonepur was the hottest at 44 degree Celsius, followed by Titlagarh 43.8 degree Celsius and Jharsuguda and Balangir 43.4 degree each.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 degree Celsius and 38.8 degree respectively on the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there will be no large change in maximum (daytime) temperature during the next four to five days in Odisha.

“Isolated places in interior Odisha might witness slightly above normal daytime temperature and other places will experience normal temperature in next four to five days due to no significant system and clear sky conditions,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

While moisture availability in the lower level will lead to humid conditions in parts of the State. The Capital City recorded 58 per cent humidity on Sunday. Meanwhile, the IMD said that southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Sunday and conditions are favourable for its further advancement.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the south-west monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of north-east Bay of Bengal and north-eastern States during next three to four days, said Biswas.

The monsoon current is normal right now and if this continues then it might reach Odisha by June 10. However, more clarity will emerge in the coming days, he added. Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University, Sarat Chandra Sahu, said it is unlikely that the southwest monsoon will reach Odisha before June 10 as there is no significant system to support its advancement. Isolated places are expected to experience thundershower activity in the coming days. However, rainfall activity will not be significant, he added.