Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar based young author’s book ‘Sons of Darkness’ bags new rights in Russia

Eksmo’s Alexey Burov acquired the world rights of the book in Russian language from Indian publisher Leadstart (One Point Six Technologies Pvt Limited) in a six figure deal.  

Published: 01st November 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sons of Darkness book. (Photo | Amazon)

Sons of Darkness book. (Photo | Amazon)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eksmo Publishing House, a leading publisher of science fiction and fantasy in Russia, has acquired the Russian translation rights of a new epic grim-dark fantasy book ‘Sons of Darkness’ by city-based Indian author Gourav Mohanty. 

Eksmo’s Alexey Burov acquired the world rights of the book in Russian language from Indian publisher Leadstart (One Point Six Technologies Pvt Limited) in a six figure deal.  The critically acclaimed book, set in a Vedic-inspired world ravaged by wards and political intrigue, has been published by Leadstart in June this year. Mohanty, a lawyer-turned-author from Bhubaneswar, has presented a grim-dark re-imagining of the tale of Muchukund from Mahabharata in the book.  The book also features familiar characters of Krishna, Satyabhama, Karna and Shakuni taing unfamiliar journeys. 

“Translations have always been the bridge between tales tethered to their regions of origin and world literature. I am thrilled that readers are going to discover the magic of ancient India in Russian language following translation of the book,” Mohanty said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Sons of Darkness’ Book Russia Translation
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp