Bhubaneswar based young author’s book ‘Sons of Darkness’ bags new rights in Russia

BHUBANESWAR: Eksmo Publishing House, a leading publisher of science fiction and fantasy in Russia, has acquired the Russian translation rights of a new epic grim-dark fantasy book ‘Sons of Darkness’ by city-based Indian author Gourav Mohanty.

Eksmo’s Alexey Burov acquired the world rights of the book in Russian language from Indian publisher Leadstart (One Point Six Technologies Pvt Limited) in a six figure deal. The critically acclaimed book, set in a Vedic-inspired world ravaged by wards and political intrigue, has been published by Leadstart in June this year. Mohanty, a lawyer-turned-author from Bhubaneswar, has presented a grim-dark re-imagining of the tale of Muchukund from Mahabharata in the book. The book also features familiar characters of Krishna, Satyabhama, Karna and Shakuni taing unfamiliar journeys.

“Translations have always been the bridge between tales tethered to their regions of origin and world literature. I am thrilled that readers are going to discover the magic of ancient India in Russian language following translation of the book,” Mohanty said.

